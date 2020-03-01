YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Pippins have added two Washington State players for the 2020 season — outfielder Brady Hill and pitcher Danny Shafer.
Hill, a freshman from Mt. Spokane High School, is already a fixture in the Cougars lineup having started eight of the team’s 11 games through Sunday.
He was voted the Most Valuable Player of the Greater Spokane League last spring, leading the Wildcats to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Hill was drafted in the 39th round by the Colorodo Rockies, but opted for school in Pullman.
Shafer is enrolled in a velocity-improvement program and will not pitch for WSU this spring.
Standing 6 foot, 6 inches the Tacoma native pitched for the Highline Bears of the summer collegiate Pacific International League last year.