With their first game just seven weeks away, the Yakima Valley Pippins announced the addition of four more pitchers, including Yakima Valley College's freshman ace.
Yaks right-hander Tyson Rutherford is set to join Cochise College's Zak Elvy, Pacific University's Joey Harmon and Pierce College's Ethan Salscheider on the Pippins' roster. They all bring a valuable consistency to the pitching staff, according to manager Kyle Krustangel.
"All four of these guys throw a lot of strikes and have extremely capable off-speed stuff," Krustangel said in a release. "I'm excited to see what exactly they all end up bringing to the table."
Fans can see the Pippins at the Orchard beginning June 6, when the first 1,000 fans will receive a souvenir blanket courtesy of Legends Casino Hotel, according to a release. Opening night will also bring the first of five postgame fireworks shows with the others scheduled for June 22, June 29, July 1 and Aug. 3, if weather permits.
The Pippins' schedule begins June 2 at Cowlitz, one day after a preseason community game against the Walla Walla Sweets. All tickets will cost $5 with open seating in the stadium, and season ticketholders won't need to pay to attend the game.
Other notable events this season include the first-ever postgame concert following the July 8 game against Victoria. Englewood Heights is set to perform after the 4:35 game as part of what the team's billing as the "Best Night of the Summer," presented by the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
Giveaways for the first 1,000 fans feature a souvenir Pippins cap from Banner Bank on July 1 and an "Archeologist Scott T. Pippin" bobblehead on Aug. 3. The first 250 fans at the July 28 game to kick off the Battle of the Basin series against Walla Walla will receive a free T-shirt.
Several recurring promotions are set to return, including $2 off Tuesdays, Baseball Bingo Winning Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and Sunday Fundays. For more information on the team's promotions, schedule and to buy tickets to any of the Pippins' 32 home games, go to pippinsbaseball.com.
Yakima Valley's already announced the signing of 15 pitchers, including Rutherford, who's posted a team-best 2.34 ERA while recording 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings for YVC. He threw his first complete game of the season in a 5-2 win over Blue Mountain last Wednesday.
Salscheider's put up similar stats at Pierce, striking out 26 while compiling a 2.25 ERA in 40 innings. Harmon's established himself as one of Pacific's top relievers by holding opponents scoreless over his last seven appearances while striking out 11 batters in 10 2/3 innings.
Elvy, an Australian native and member of his country's U-19 national team, has put up strong numbers in his first season against junior college hitters. He's struck out 36 in 24 1/3 innings to go along with a 2.96 ERA.
