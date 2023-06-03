LONGVIEW — Yakima Valley's hitters couldn't find an answer for Washington's best prep pitching prospect from the class of 2023 Saturday night at Cowlitz.
Auburn signee Bjorn Johnson, fresh off winning a 3A state title with Seattle's Lincoln High, allowed only two hits and struck out four in his five-inning West Coast League debut. Pippins pitcher Ethan Salscheider threw a gem of his own, but his only walk to start the seventh inning proved costly in a 1-0 loss.
The Pierce College ace who posted a 2.02 ERA in 13 starts as a sophomore recorded six strikeouts and gave up only four hits over eight innings of work. No one reached base against him until a two-out error in the third inning, and it took a fourth-inning single to break up his no-hitter.
Kyle Williamson gave Yakima Valley its first baserunner thanks to a one-out double in the third inning, and CJ Colyer added a double in the fourth. But the Pippins never moved a runner past second base and didn't produce any more hits against relievers Noah Imboden and Jase Scheuller after Chris Clement's sixth-inning single.
The result marked the first time the Pippins have played a 1-0 game since beating Portland and Bend by that score in July 2019. They had never lost 1-0 dating back to the club's first season in 2014.
Yakima Valley will look to bounce back and win the series Sunday, when Fresno Pacific freshman Derek McNary takes the mound for the Pippins in a 1:05 p.m. start. After a day off Monday, they'll host six-time defending WCL champion Corvallis in their home opener Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.
