BELLEVUE — An early barrage of runs buried Yakima Valley in a game it needed to win to keep its season alive Thursday night in Bellevue.
The Yaks' offense scored in each of the first two innings but couldn't keep up with Lane in an 11-3 loss to open the NWAC cross-region tournament, eliminating YVC from NWAC Championship contention. Corey Jarrell went 2-for-4 for Yakima Valley, which failed to record an extra-base hit.
Danny Burns' sacrifice fly in the second inning brought the Yaks within two runs, but they gave up seven more over the next three innings against the NWAC South's No. 4 seed. YVC hitters left seven runners on base and struck out 14 times.
It was the third time in the past five games the NWAC's most productive offense failed to surpass three runs, including a pair of losses with just one run at Big Bend last Wednesday. But the Yaks bounced back from that poor performance at the plate to beat Big Bend 12-2 and 6-5 on Saturday.
They finished 31-18 in their first full season since 2019. Spencer Marenco, Josh Davis and Gonzaga commit Hank Dunn all plan to stay in town this summer to keep playing for coach Kyle Krustangel with the Yakima Valley Pippins.
YVC highlights: Corey Jarrell 2-4.
