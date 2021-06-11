The West Coast League’s division leaders went back-and-forth in a dramatic opener to a three-game series at Yakima County Stadium Friday night.
It finally ended when Noah Williamson capped off a big night by scoring the walkoff run on in the 12th inning to give the Yakima Valley Pippins a 6-5 win over the Ridgefield Raptors. Williamson finished 3 for 4 with three runs, three RBI and a pair of two-out triples.
He opened the scoring with his first triple in the third inning, driving home Connor Coballes, and then scored on a double by Sam Olsson. The Oregon catcher who joined the team on Friday capitalized on Williamson’s infield single in the tenth, producing a game-tying RBI single after Williamson moved to second base on a wild pitch.
Errors doomed Ridgefield in the 12th, when Williamson reached first base with a walk and then went to third on an errant pickoff throw. His speed would have forced a close play at the plate if Ridgefield’s shortstop had cleanly fielded a one-out ground ball, but an error left the Raptors with no chance.
Dann Blanchard picked up the win by giving up just one run in the final four innings for Yakima Valley, which extended its win streak to three games. New pitcher Kirby Robertson provided another quality start with just one earned run allowed in six innings, although an error allowed Ridgefield to score two runs in the fourth.
The Pippins will look to win their third straight series Saturday when they send Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders to the mound against Ridgefield.