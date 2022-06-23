A West Valley graduate throwing the game of his life at Yakima County Stadium is a nice local story.
Unless that pitcher came here on a bus.
Conner Schlect, who played for the Rams a year ago before moving on to Tacoma Community College, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and led the Bend Elks to a 7-0 victory and a sweep of the Yakima Valley Pippins on Thursday.
The Elks won the opener 5-3 and took three of four in the series.
In the nightcap of two seven-inning games, making up a rainout in Bend last week, Schlect retired the first 13 batters he faced and allowed only Seth Ryberg’s single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. He got his fourth strikeout to start the seventh inning and was then lifted after throwing 75 pitches.
With four previous relief appearances for the Elks, Schlect now has a 2.13 ERA over 12.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and six walks. In Thursday’s gem, he walked only one.
In the first game, the Pippins outhit Bend 9-7 and the Elks committed four errors. But the visitors got the clutch hits to rally for the victory.
Yakima Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead with Spencer Shipman’s two-run single in the fourth inning, and the Pippins were even at 3-3 in the sixth when Bend responded with its decisive runs in the bottom of the frame.
Shipman finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, stolen base and two RBI, and Jaxon Sorenson and Luke Rohleder had two hits apiece.
Three Bend pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and two walks while YV’s tandem had five walks and three strikeouts.
