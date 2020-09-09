Despite being forced to go without a season this year, the West Coast League continues to grow.
When the Yakima Valley Pippins resume play in 2021 they will have two new Canadian foes as the league announced on Wednesday the addition of the Kamloops NorthPaws.
The Nanaimo NightOwls joined the league in July, and with the addition of Kamloops the WCL will have four teams north of the border and 14 total.
"As Canada's 'Tournament Capital,' Kamloops is obviously a hotbed for amateur sports in British Columbia, so collegiate summer ball is a perfect fit," WCL commissioner Rob Neyer said in a release. "As a new team, the NorthPaws face a stiff challenge, and we look forward to seeing them face off against the established clubs, especially their B.C. brethren in Kelowna and Victoria."
Getting to Kamloops, which is about the size of Yakima, will require quite a road trip since it's located well north of Kelowna, which was previously the most remote outpost in the league. So the team will be aptly named the NorthPaws, who will play at 1,500-seat NorBrock Stadium.
Nanaimo, located on Vancouver Island along with Victoria, announced the hiring of Greg Frady as its first head coach last month.
The WCL's 2020 season was postponed and eventually canceled by crowd restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the four Canadian teams, the league will have seven Washington teams and three in Oregon.