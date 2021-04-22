Another expansion team plans to join the trio of Canadian clubs set to begin West Coast League play in 2022.
The Springfield Drifters plan to become the league's 16th team and the fourth based in Oregon. Thursday's announcement comes just eight days after all five of the WCL's Canadian members, including three expansion teams, withdrew from the 2021 season because of concerns related to COVID-19.
"When you look at a map, adding another team in the Willamette Valley is an easy call for us,” WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said. "We were simply waiting for the perfect situation, and with the Springfield Baseball Project, that’s now exactly what we’ve got.”
The Drifters joined Bushnell University and the Huddle Up Foundation to create the Springfield Baseball Project, which has been in the works for the past year. It partnered with Springfield Public Schools to help renovate the Drifters' future home, the Hamlin Sports Complex baseball field.
Oregon teams already competing in the league include Bend, Portland and Corvallis, the four-time defending champs who will open the season at Yakima County Stadium on June 4. The Pippins originally expected to start play against newcomer Kamloops, which had planned to enter the league this summer along with Edmonton and Nanaimo.
The coronavirus forced the league to cancel its 2020 season, and this year's schedule will feature only the ten U.S. based teams. Each club will play a 48-game WCL schedule supplemented by additional nonleague games, including 11 home contests for the Pippins.