WENATCHEE — Wenatchee turned the tables on Yakima Valley on Saturday night.
A night after getting thumped, the AppleSox outslugged the Pippins 15-7. scoring the game's final 11 runs to end Yakima Valley's winning streak at five games.
The teams will wrap up the three-game series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday.
In what started as a back-and-forth contest, Yakima Valley got to the AppleSox pitching with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning on Austin Plante’s two-run double.
Wenatchee, however, would answer with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning before the Pippins tied the score in the top of the third and moved back in front in the fourth.
Yakima Valley added two more runs in fifth for a 7-4 lead. From there it was all Wenatchee.
The AppleSox scored three in the sixth to tie the score, two in the seventh to take the lead and sixth to put the game away.
Wenatchee outhit the Pippins 16-14, with West Valley grad Jack Van De Brake collecting two hits and three RBI for the Apple Sox.
Plante added a home run and drove in four runs.
After a day off Monday, Yakima Valley returns home for a five-game homestand beginning with three against Cowlitz.
The Highline Bears then visit Yakima County Stadium for a pair of nonleague games.
Yakima Valley=022=120=000=—=7=14=2
Wenatchee=040=003=26x=—=15=16=3
Frieders, Wild (2), Sweeney (7) and Olsson; Miller, Hales (5) and Villegas.
Yakima Valley highlights: Chaz Myers 2-5, 2 2b; Austin Plante 2-5. HR, 2b, 4 RBI; Taylor Holder 3-5, 2 runs.