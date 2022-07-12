A long, drama-filled night ended in celebration for Yakima Valley on Tuesday night at Yakima Valley Stadium.
Davis graduate Henry Gargus sparked a ninth inning rally by smashing a leadoff double into the gap in right center. Two batters later, Sam Olsson's walk-off single gave the Pippins a 7-6 win, extending their winning streak to four games.
"I was just looking for something to drive," Gargus said. "My job as a corner infielder/DH, gotta hit the ball hard somewhere so (I was) just trying to get to second, do my job and help the team score and win the game."
He joined 12 other Pippins working the kids' camp on a hot afternoon, so they had little interest in playing extra innings of a game that still lasted nearly four hours. Coach Kyle Krustangel said his team looked a little sluggish and wasted several opportunities, although Kamloops wasted even more while leaving 19 runners on base.
Starting pitcher Daniel Charron did well to prevent a rough beginning from becoming even worse. Three straight errors by Pippins infielders opened the second inning before the right-hander from Spokane Falls struck out two batters and ended the threat on a routine flyball to center fielder Hank Dunn.
Charron's defense bailed him out of a jam in the fourth, when third baseman Jaxon Soreson snagged a line drive near the line with the bases loaded and stepped on the base for an inning-ending double play. Krustangel said surviving those two close calls gave Yakima Valley some of the energy it needed to overcome six errors on the night.
"Those are big outs," Krustangel said. "It fires the team up a little bit coming off the field. Charron did a good job battling his tail off with not-so-great defense behind him."
Meanwhile, Yakima Valley's patience at the plate paid off in the third, when four straight walks and a hit batter tied the game. A botched double play attempt allowed the Pippins to take the lead and then extend it to 4-2 on Seth Ryberg's two-out single.
Spencer Marenco hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth before Kamloops left fielder Felix Chenier Rondeau's second home run of the game made the score 5-5. It stayed that way until Ty Siffermann's two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth before a wild play allowed the Pippins to tie it in the bottom of the inning.
Yakima Valley's rally attempt appeared to end on Luke Rohleder's routine groundball, and even after the first baseman initially dropped the ball the umpire initially ruled Rohleder safe. But after a discussion involving Krustangel the call was reversed, compelling Kamloops manager Cole Armstrong to argue the call enough to earn an ejection, at which point he went ballistic and needed to be held back by an assistant.
"The explanation I got was that they ended up going with the bobble," Krustangel said. "I had a weird angle. The ball was on the ground, not really a transfer play."
The Pippins took full advantage and will go for their first sweep of the season on Wednesday, the last game of a six-day homestand.
