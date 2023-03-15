With the roster continuing to take shape for this summer, the Pippins have added more players who already know their way around.
While Gabe Villaflor and Beck Maguire had limited roles last year they are returning for a full season with utility skills on top of their specialties at catcher and infielder, respectively.
“Utility players are so valuable in the dog days of summer,” Yakima Valley manager Kyle Krustangel said in a release. “Both hitters can be used all over on the field, which will be huge when guys need rest or get hurt. Beck’s a true workhorse that puts countless hours in off the field, and when Gabe’s bat is hot, it’s very hard to keep him out of the lineup.”
Villaflor is entering his redshirt freshman year at Portland and played four years at The Bear Creek School in Redmond.
“I remember going to the SunDome and Yakima County Stadium as a kid,” Villaflor said. “Playing in Yakima is a full-circle moment for me, having my friends and family so close and able to watch me play is amazing for all of us.”
Maguire is in his third collegiate season at Whitman, where he is hitting .356 in the early season.
“I was really excited hearing I’d be coming back,” Maguire said. “I do want to make sure I stay in the moment, soaking it up and having a great time.”
A new addition for the Pippins will be pitcher Wyatt Adams, also from Whitman. Adams, a sophomore right-hander from Seattle in his second season with Whitman.
