Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders turned in one of the most dominant pitching performances this season for the Pippins in a 9-5 win Saturday night.
It took two hitters for Frieders to settle in, starting with two quick strikeouts following an RBI double. He retired the next seven batters before issuing his final walk in the third and one more hit in the fourth.
Otherwise, he mowed down Sweets hitters, striking out 10 while the offense put together another solid performance. Frieders retired the last ten batters he faced to pick up his second straight win.
Spencer Marenco erased an early 1-0 deficit with a two-run single in the second inning, and the Pippins added another in the third with the help of a defensive mistake. Noah Williamson's towering fly ball knocked off Nation Wood's glove at the warning track and Yakima Valley's speedy centerfielder turned it into a leadoff triple, allowing him to score on Blake Dickman's sacrifice fly.
That would be the last out recorded by Walla Walla starter Jake Dahle, and Yakima Valley took advantage right away with a four-run fourth inning despite just one hit. Chaz Myers doubled and extended his streak of appearances with at least one run to 13 games, but the Pippins did most of their damage thanks to four walks and two errors.
Frieders gave Yakima Valley its second straight seven-inning start following Kirby Robertson's outing against Walla Walla on Friday night. The Pippins led 7-3 after Noah Williamson's three-run home run in the sixth inning before the Sweets rallied against Yakima Valley's bullpen in the final two innings for a 9-7 win.
This time, Joey Cammarata came on in relief and held on, despite giving up a two-run homer in the eighth inning and two more runs in the ninth. The righthander struck out three and got the benefit of an insurance run after Connor Coballes singled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Yakima Valley moved back to two games ahead of second-place Walla Walla heading into Sunday's series finale. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Pippins moved Sunday's start time back by 30 minutes to 7:05 p.m. due to the ongoing heat wave in Yakima. A release Saturday said the first two games against Port Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday will also be pushed back half an hour to a 7:35 p.m. start time, but Thursday's series finale is still set for 7:05 p.m.
Walla Walla=100=000=022=—=5=7=3
Yakima Valley=021=400=11x=—=9=9=0
Dahle, Sema (4), Kokodynski (4), Hurd (7) and Sheward, Ayers (8). Frieders, Cammarata (8) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Tyler Frieders 7 IP, ER, 10 K, 2 BB; Chaz Myers 2-4, 2b, run; Alex Shanks 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Noah Williamson 1-5, 3b, run, RBI; Connor Coballes 2-4, 2 runs.