Leaning on their momentum against a rested foe, the Pippins enjoyed a promising start to the West Coast League championship series Tuesday night.
Thanks to Peyton Stumbo.
Used as a long reliever earlier this summer, the 6-foot-1 right-hander got the call to start Game 1 against Corvallis and was stellar through five innings as the two teams dueled to a scoreless draw. A final score was unavailable at press time, but a recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Stumbo, a sophomore from the University of Nevada, allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four against the Knights, the four-time reigning WCL champions who had a rest day on Monday after sweeping the South Division series over the weekend.
Corvallis starter Sam Stuhr was pretty sharp himself to start out, allowing just one hit through four innings.
Stuhr got in trouble in the fifth when Yakima Valley loaded the bases with one out, but Brett Gillis came on and retired the next two batters to end the threat.
The Pippins, who wrapped up the North Division series against Bellingham on Monday, will have Wednesday off and then travel to Corvallis for Game 2 on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. If a third game is necessary in the best-of-three series, the Knights will host on Friday at 6:35 p.m.