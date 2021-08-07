A noticeably higher level of competition greeted the Yakima Valley College players who followed coach Kyle Krustangel a few blocks east for the summer.
But just like Krustangel himself, they’ve adjusted quickly and proved themselves up to the challenge for the Yakima Valley Pippins. Pitcher Tyler Frieders and middle infielders Connor Coballes and Spencer Marenco have all earned key roles for a team set to start its West Coast League playoff run next Saturday.
“I love the way that they go about their business,” Coballes said. “The coaches and the guys.”
After finishing their college season with 18 straight wins, the trio helped the Pippins win a franchise-record 12 games in a row en route to a first-half division title. Marenco said some of the momentum carried over, and the coaching staff holds players on both teams to the same high standards.
Both he and Coballes said they’ve adapted to pitchers who throw harder with better control in the West Coast League, keeping the same approach that helped Coballes hit .337 and Marenco hit .293 for YVC’s explosive offense. Marenco’s raised his average to .256 in WCL play by going 7 for 21 in his last six games and Coballes became the team’s top hitter at .284 following a 3 for 4 night Friday at Port Angeles.
Avoiding strikeouts remains key to his success and a point of pride for the shortstop set to join Gonzaga later this month. He’s struck out just seven times in 102 at-bats while drawing 19 walks.
“I definitely see myself as a contact guy,” Coballes said. “I like to choke up a little bit (with two strikes) and I like to widen my stance, which kind of shortens my load a little bit.”
He’s hoping to add more power at the next level, something Marenco’s found a way to do this summer with his first two home runs of the year. The rising sophomore second baseman said he’s mostly focused on hitting line drives into gaps and he’s found a comfortable spot at the top of the Pippins lineup.
Marenco also enjoyed the added advantage of knowing what to expect in the WCL thanks to his brother Mason, a former Yak who played for the Wenatchee AppleSox, now starts at Gonzaga and joined the Pippins this summer. Spencer’s also hoping to find a place to play after one more year at YVC, and improving this summer should help him reach that goal.
“I think the main thing I was trying to add to my game is being able to hit the hanging breaking ball early in the count,” Marenco said. “I think I’ve gotten better at that.”
Only three Pippins pitchers have thrown more innings this summer than Tyler Frieders, YVC’s ace who posted a 2.14 ERA during the shortened spring season. After a couple shaky outings in June, the righthander gave up just one run and struck out 21 batters in 19 innings over his next three starts.
Unfortunately, he won’t be around for the playoffs since he’s heading to Division I Utah Valley to meet his new teammates next week. But Frieders appreciated the opportunity to fine-tune his mechanics against quality competition and keep learning from a coaching staff he trusts and plans to stay in touch with as his career progresses.
“You just have to be able to have good pitchability.” said Frieders, who struck out 36 batters compared to just 12 walks in 38 1/3 innings. “It’s just kind of a great thing to get some confidence, know that my stuff still works against the better guys.”
Throwing more than 80 innings over the last four months left his arm a little tired, especially after not pitching much for the 13 months before that. Marenco said Yakima Valley’s depth has allowed hitters to get enough rest days to stay fresh.
Yaks Donald Saltiban Jr. and Corey Jarrell have also seen limited playing time this summer, although Saltiban went back to his native Hawai’i with an injury at the end of June. Another local standout, Selah graduate Dylan Bishop, has shined on the mound, posting a 4.07 ERA, 33 strikeouts and a team-best six wins.