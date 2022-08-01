With bats as hot as the weekend temperatures, the Yakima Valley Pippins scored 25 runs on Saturday and Sunday to close out a series win — their sixth in a row — over the Kelowna Falcons at Yakima County Stadium.
After a series-opening 3-1 setback on Friday, the Pippins rallied to win 13-8 on Saturday and then closed out the series with a 12-6 victory Sunday night heading into Monday’s day off.
Yakima Valley moved to 15-6 in the second half of the West Coast League’s South Division and 24-24 overall, just two games away from a playoff spot with six games to play in the regular season.
The Pippins host North Division-leading Wenatchee for a three-game series starting Tuesday and then travel to Kelowna for games Friday through Sunday.
Owen Cobb was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to lead Sunday’s charge, which saw the Pippins score five runs in the third and four in the seventh to break it open.
Henry Gargus and Jake Borst both had two hits and two RBI, and Andrew Walters hit an RBI triple and scored three times.
