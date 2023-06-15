NANAIMO, B.C. — Yakima Valley exploded for a much-needed offensive outburst to break open a tie game Thursday night in Nanaimo.
Pippins relievers took over from there and they cruised to a 13-8 win, snapping their three-game losing streak and once again avoiding a series sweep. Tommy Eisenstat recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the young season, including a single in the middle of a seven-run sixth inning.
Zack Blaszak and Konner Kincade added singles during that rally as well, and Yakima Valley took full advantage of two errors, three walks and a hit batter. Two more hit batters, a walk and another error allowed the Pippins to add three more runs an inning later.
Kincade went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for Yakima Valley, which totaled nine hits, all singles. Pippins pitchers scattered 13 hits, capped off by Brandon Nicoli's two-out, three-run home run in the ninth inning.
Yakima Valley is set to continue its six-game Canadian road trip Friday night in Victoria, where Selah grad Dylan Bishop is scheduled to start. He'll face a HarbourCats team that has started the season 9-3.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-5, run, 3 RBI; Konner Kincade 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
LEGION BASEBALL
Jenkins throws no-hitter
PASCO — Yakima Valley's dominant pitching returned with Luke Jenkins' no-hitter and the offense kept producing in another league sweep at Pasco Thursday night.
A day after giving up six runs in two comfortable wins, the Pepsi Pak took out the Riverdogs 15-1 in five innings and 11-0 behind Jenkins' nearly perfect seven innings. The Naches Valley ace struck out five batters and allowed only two baserunners with the help of a defense that didn't commit an error all night.
Meanwhile, Pasco's defense committed nine, providing some extra help for Yakima Valley's productive hitters. Cade Gibson recorded two hits in both games and Mason Bailey went 2-for-2 with three walks and scored twice in the finale.
Yakima Valley improved to 11-0 heading into Saturday's home doubleheader vs. Wenatchee.
Pak highlights — Game 1: Eian Peralta 4 IP, ER, 3 H, 2 K; Cade Gibson 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Jackson May 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Connor Speer 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Game 2: Luke Jenkins 7 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 5 K, BB; Grant Chapman 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Cade Gibson 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Johnny Rominger 2-4, 2 RBI.
