The Yakima Valley Pippins knew 2021 would be a unique season amidst an ongoing pandemic that wiped out the 2020 schedule.
A close-knit group led by a new coaching staff made the most of their opportunity, creating bonds outfielder Alex Shanks said will last a lifetime. It culminated in West Coast League North Division titles for both halves of the season and a 43-22 record, capped off by the deepest playoff run in franchise history.
“I don’t think any of us really came in knowing a ton about the organization or the past or what this team had done in years prior,” Shanks said. “But I think it was just one of those really unique situations where you get a really great group of guys and you get a great coaching staff and things just kind of happen.”
General manager Jeff Garretson said those bonds extended to host families who were sad to see their players leave following a 13-2 loss in the decisive Game 3 of the championship series at Corvallis. Coach Kyle Krustangel expects at least 10 Pippins to return for the 2022 season, including Whitworth pitcher Dylan Bishop, a Selah graduate who led the WCL with six wins.
Significant lineup changes happened almost nightly, thanks to the deepest roster Garretson and Krustangel — who coached three years at Wenatchee — have ever been a part of in the West Coast League. Shanks enjoyed being part of the outfield platoon, and Garretson said the team’s camaraderie meant no one ever complained about a lack of playing time.
“The guys were always pulling for each other whether they were in the game or not,” Garretson said. “They were always in the game and they were really pulling for the other guys to get better and get the job done.”
Noah Williamson carried the Pippins’ offense early, establishing himself as one of the league’s best hitters while drawing attention from college coaches and pro scouts. He finished second in the league in slugging percentage, third in home runs and extra basehits and first in triples despite leaving more than two weeks early to join MLB’s Miami Marlins.
Yakima Valley picked up its sixth win in seven games when Williamson made his final appearance, but his absence hardly put a damper on the team’s success. Even though no other players finished in the league’s top 10 for batting average, hits, RBI and on-base percentage, they stepped up as a group to keep the Pippins well ahead of their North division rivals.
Connor Coballes hit .358 after Williamson left and Krustangel said the shortstop he coached for two seasons at Yakima Valley College consistently outworked all the other infielders. Coballes said teammates followed his example and took full advantage of the opportunity to develop before heading back to school.
“Our team chemistry was unreal this summer,” said Coballes, who will start classes at Gonzaga on Aug. 31, joining Shanks and Yakima Valley’s Owen Wild and Mason Marenco. “I give (the coaches) a ton of credit. They’re the ones who find the right guys for that summer team.”
Shanks said the perfect combination of having fun and staying competitive led to the best summer experience he’s had in three seasons. He said a hot start, including a franchise-record 12-game win streak, brought the team closer together and he’d be happy to play for Krustangel’s coaching staff again.
Resiliency became a defining feature of a team that bounced back from a 14-1 loss to start the postseason. They returned home to dominate Bellingham in two games at Yakima County Stadium, where they finished the season 30-8, including 11-0 in nonleague games and 3-0 in the playoffs.
“It was weird, honestly,” Krustangel said. “That’s just a unique trait to really not care about yesterday.”
Even though smoke, heat and lingering Covid-19 concerns limited attendance, Garretson said those fans who did come out to the ballpark connected well with the first Yakima Valley club to reach a championship series. Their loyalties showed when the Pippins enjoyed a strong contingent on the road at Bellingham and Corvallis in the playoffs.
Krustangel said Williamson’s meteoric rise to become an MLB draft pick and the on-field success should help him as he begins recruiting new players for next season. Garretson’s already looking forward to marketing for the first full season in two years, when the Pippins will compete in a 16-team league with four new franchises.
“I do expect what we started this year just to continue,” Garretson said. “It’s going to be a whole different experience than this year was.”