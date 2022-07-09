Nothing like a big, crooked inning to turn a series around.
Down 1-0 with not much happening at the plate, the Yakima Valley Pippins fixed that in a hurry by erupting for six runs in the sixth inning and cruised to a 7-1 victory over Ridgefield on Saturday at Yakima County Stadium.
Catcher Jake Borst was just the catalyst the Pippins were looking for after Friday’s 11-3 loss to the Raptors. His two-run double in the sixth pushed the lead to 4-1 and he added an RBI single in the seventh.
Davis grad Henry Gargus contributed nicely as well, driving in a run in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk that tied the game at 1-1 and he later scored on Borst’s double. In the seventh, Gargus hit his third double of the season and scored on Borst’s single.
Tyler Griggs, Connor Coballes, Hank Dunn and Borst had two hits apiece for Yakima Valley
YV starter Michael Splaine (0-2) pitched well once again but was denied his first win since he was pulled with two outs in the top of the sixth, just before the Pippins’ big rally. He retired the side in the third and fourth and allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings, lowering his season ERA to 2.74.
Yakima Valley will go for the series win against Ridgefield on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. before Kamloops comes to town for a three-game series.
