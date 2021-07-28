Alex Shanks and the Yakima Valley Pippins stayed hot against the West Coast League's top pitching staff Wednesday night.
The Pippins clinched another series victory with a 7-4 win, sparked by Shanks' go-ahead home run off the scoreboard in the fourth inning. The left fielder's batting .500 (8 for 16) with five extra-base hits during a four-game hitting streak.
After scoring in their last four innings to close out a 12-8 win over Cowlitz Tuesday night, Yakima Valley opened Game 2 with runs in three of the first four innings. Shanks singled and scored, then smashed a two-run homer off the scoreboard to put the Pippins ahead in the fourth inning.
Spencer Marenco walked to lead off the game and scored on a single by Yakima Valley outfielder Connor Coballes. Selah graduate Dylan Bishop put himself in line for his fourth straight win with six strikeouts in six innings.
Connor Coballes doubled to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a wild pitch, then Spencer Marenco singled and scored on Michael Carpentier Jr.'s basehit in the seventh. Coballes ended the night 3 for 5 and Marenco went 2 for 4 with two runs.
Selah graduate Dylan Bishop picked up his fourth straight win and struck out six while giving up just two runs in six innings. Owen Wild earned his fourth save of the season, striking out two without giving up a hit in the final inning.
Cowlitz entered the series against Yakima Valley with easily the WCL's best ERA, a mark of 2.86. Opponents had scored seven runs against the Black Bears just three times all season before the Pippins became the first team to do it twice.
Yakima Valley hosts Cowlitz Thursday night in the series finale, then plays a pair of nonleague games against Highline before traveling to Corvallis for a matchup of West Coast League division leaders. The Pippins outscored Highline 34-12 in a three-game sweep earlier this season.