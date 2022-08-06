KELOWNA, British Columbia — Quickly down five runs with their playoff hopes slipping away, the Yakima Valley Pippins needed their bats to come alive in a hurry Saturday night.
Jackson Reed answered the call.
The right fielder from Boise was 4-for-5 with six RBI and hit a double and home run in the same inning as the Pippins rallied for a 14-10 victory over Kelowna and stayed in the chase for the postseason heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale at Elks Stadium.
With Bend staging its own rally in a high-scoring game to beat Cowlitz 14-12, Yakima Valley and Bend remain tied for the South Division’s fourth and final playoff berth with 28-25 overall records. Bend holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, so the Pippins need a victory over Kelowna on Sunday combined with a Bend loss to Cowlitz to make the playoffs.
Faced with two significant deficits — 5-0 after two innings and 9-5 through five — Yakima Valley focused most of its 17-hit offense into two huge innings. The Pippins erased the first deficit with five runs in the fourth inning and then erupted for eight runs in the seventh to clinch their eighth straight series win.
Reed started the uprising with a solo home run and, after RBI singles by Jake Borst, Owen Cobb, Luke Rohleder and Connor Coballes, Reed returned to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded and delivered a bases-clearing double for a 13-9 lead.
After starter Isaac Yeager got knocked around a bit, Spencer Shipman came on in the fifth and held Kelowna down nicely the rest of the way, allowing just one run while striking out eight.
Coballes continued his hot hitting in Canada, going 3-for-6 to give him seven hits in two days. He also scored twice and drove in two runs. Jake Borst and Gabe Villafor also had three hits apiece.
Yakima Valley, which is 19-7 in the second half and has won five of its last six, is expected to start ace Tyler Frieders for Sunday’s 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Bend’s home game against Cowlitz starts at 5:05 p.m.
