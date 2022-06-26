Portland jumped on Yakima Valley, scoring four runs in the first inning, en route to an 11-8 victory Sunday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pickles took two of the three games in the series.
Dalton Mashore hit a three-run homer in the rally and finished with four RBI for Portland, which added four more runs in the fourth and had 15 hits.
The Pippins finished with 11 hits, including a pair of hits for Connor Coballes, Jaxon Sorenson and Liam McCallum. Coballes and McCallum also drove in a pair of runs.
Yakima Valley loaded the bases in the ninth and pushed across two runs without a hit, but could get no closer.
The Pippins (5-16) open a three-game series at Walla Walla beginning Tuesday.
