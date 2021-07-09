Yakima Valley Pippins players enjoyed a full day off Thursday before starting a stretch of 20 games in 23 days.
That grind should be a little easier with more rest for key players after the Pippins won the North Division's first-half title, clinching a West Coast League playoff berth. Coach Kyle Krustangel may build in some extra days off for his top hitters and plans to go deeper into a bullpen that has struggled beyond its top pitchers.
"The biggest advantage is we don't have to necessarily ride and lay heavy on certain arms," Krustangel said. "It lets us be flexible and keep guys healthy."
Five Yakima Valley pitchers rank among the top 15 WCL pitchers in innings pitched, including co-league leader Seth Kuykendall. Tyler Frieders combined for 20 innings in his last three starts, giving up just three runs while striking out 21.
Krustangel expects the Yakima Valley College ace and Division I Utah Valley State signee will be limited to significantly shorter outings to ensure he's well-rested for the playoffs. The Pippins can also limit the workload of relievers Owen Wild and Landon Schirer, who combined to pitch 12 1/3 innings and give up just two runs at the end of Yakima Valley's last five wins.
A deep group of hitters with plenty of power and versatility should give Krustangel plenty of options for keeping players fresh, starting with three solid options at baseball's most demanding position. When catcher Michael Carpentier Jr. suffered an ankle injury that has kept him out since July 1, first baseman and outfielder Blake Dickman quickly proved he could step into a platoon behind the plate with Oregon's Sam Olsson, whose .327 average leads the team.
"Blake's just kind of that perfect summer player," Krustangel said. "He's really driven and focused the culture. Just a guy everyone loves."
Everyone's found some time to rest, including Williamson, and the Pippins' offense still scored enough runs to win their last three games with the WCL's leader in home runs, triples, RBI and slugging percentage sitting out. The dynamic centerfielder signed to play at Oregon during Yakima Valley's last road trip, setting up the next step on a wild journey for a player when Santa Barbara City College canceled its 2021 season and then saw only one official at-bat off in four games for Everett Community College last spring.
Krustangel will be managing the second half assured of a playoff spot for the first time after earning a postseason berth with Wenatchee by finishing second overall behind first and second half division champion Victoria in 2019. Yakima Valley did the same in 2017 and won the second half in 2016, two years after winning the east division for its first playoff berth before the WCL divided its season into halves.
Of course, a different approach won't change the desire to win for a team 4.5 games ahead of its nearest competition. Since the WCL changed its format, five of eight first-half champions have gone on to win the second half as well.
Winning the first half also means the Pippins will enjoy home-field advantage as the host of Game 2 and a possible Game 3 in the best-of-three divisional series. Yakima Valley opened the second half against Bellingham on Friday and will play another 17 home games before beginning the playoffs on the road August 14.