NEXT GAME
Opponent: Bend
When: 5:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Thursday
Where: Yakima County Stadium
WEDNESDAY’S LINESCOREPippins 10, Elks 6
Bend 310 110 000 — 6 10 6
Yakima 000 001 72x — 10 10 2
Frieders, Yeager (4), Taudin-Chabot (8) and Borst. Miller, Faris (7), Averett (7) and Webber.
Yakima Valley highlights: Hank Dunn 2-5, run; Connor Coballes 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Liam McCallum 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-2, 3b, run, 3 RBI.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 10 1 .909
Bend 10 6 .625
Ridgefield 10 6 .625
Portland 7 5 .583
Walla Walla 7 7 .500
Cowlitz 9 9 .500
Springfield 6 12 .333
Yakima Valley 4 12 .250
Wednesday’s gamesYakima Valley 10, Bend 6
Edmonton 7, Cowlitz 4
Corvallis 10, Walla Walla 5
Ridgefield 6, Portland 5 (10)
Thursday’s gamesBend at Yakima Valley (2)
Walla Walla at Corvallis
Ridgefield at Portland
