NEXT GAME

Opponent: Bend

When: 5:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Thursday

Where: Yakima County Stadium

WEDNESDAY’S LINESCOREPippins 10, Elks 6

Bend 310 110 000 — 6 10 6

Yakima 000 001 72x — 10 10 2

Frieders, Yeager (4), Taudin-Chabot (8) and Borst. Miller, Faris (7), Averett (7) and Webber.

Yakima Valley highlights: Hank Dunn 2-5, run; Connor Coballes 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Liam McCallum 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-2, 3b, run, 3 RBI.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 10 1 .909

Bend 10 6 .625

Ridgefield 10 6 .625

Portland 7 5 .583

Walla Walla 7 7 .500

Cowlitz 9 9 .500

Springfield 6 12 .333

Yakima Valley 4 12 .250

Wednesday’s gamesYakima Valley 10, Bend 6

Edmonton 7, Cowlitz 4

Corvallis 10, Walla Walla 5

Ridgefield 6, Portland 5 (10)

Thursday’s gamesBend at Yakima Valley (2)

Walla Walla at Corvallis

Ridgefield at Portland

