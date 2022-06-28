NEXT GAME

Opponent: Walla Walla.

When: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Borleske Stadium.

TUESDAY’S LINESCOREPippins 4, Sweets 3

Yakima 200 000 02x — 4 8 0

Walla Walla 030 000 0xx — 3 6 1

Duke, Grothues (4), Trosky (8) and Olsson; Hoeft, Hattenbach (7) and Osaka.

Yakima Valley highlights: Jaxon Sorenson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Sam Olsson 2-4, run; Jackson Reed 2-3, RBI; Chris Grothues 4 IP, 0 ER, 5 K.

WCL STANDINGS

South Division

W L Pct.

Corvallis 12 4 .750

Ridgefield 14 8 .636

Bend 14 9 .609

Portland 10 7 .588

Cowlitz 10 12 .833

Walla Walla 9 10 .474

Springfield 8 14 .364

Yakima Valley 6 16 .272

Tuesday’s gamesYakima Valley 4, Walla Walla 3

Springfield 3, Corvallis 1

Victoria 12, Cowlitz 11

Bellingham 10, Bend 4

Ridgefield 8, Portland 7

Wednesday’s gamesYakima at Walla Walla, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield at Corvallis

Portland at Ridgefield

Cowlitz at Victoria

Bellingham at Bend

 

