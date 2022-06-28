NEXT GAME
Opponent: Walla Walla.
When: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Borleske Stadium.
TUESDAY’S LINESCOREPippins 4, Sweets 3
Yakima 200 000 02x — 4 8 0
Walla Walla 030 000 0xx — 3 6 1
Duke, Grothues (4), Trosky (8) and Olsson; Hoeft, Hattenbach (7) and Osaka.
Yakima Valley highlights: Jaxon Sorenson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Sam Olsson 2-4, run; Jackson Reed 2-3, RBI; Chris Grothues 4 IP, 0 ER, 5 K.
WCL STANDINGS
South Division
W L Pct.
Corvallis 12 4 .750
Ridgefield 14 8 .636
Bend 14 9 .609
Portland 10 7 .588
Cowlitz 10 12 .833
Walla Walla 9 10 .474
Springfield 8 14 .364
Yakima Valley 6 16 .272
Tuesday’s gamesYakima Valley 4, Walla Walla 3
Springfield 3, Corvallis 1
Victoria 12, Cowlitz 11
Bellingham 10, Bend 4
Ridgefield 8, Portland 7
Wednesday’s gamesYakima at Walla Walla, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield at Corvallis
Portland at Ridgefield
Cowlitz at Victoria
Bellingham at Bend
