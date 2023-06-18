VICTORIA, B.C. -- The Yakima Valley Pippins finally found success on the pitcher’s mound Sunday and took advantage of their opponent’s defensive miscues, earning a 6-3 West Coast League victory at Victoria.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak to the HarbourCats and halted a seven-game stretch in which YV pitchers had allowed at least eight runs.
The defining moment Sunday for the Pippins came in the eighth inning. Trailing 3-2, YV rallied for four runs, getting help from several HarbourCats miscues.
Tommy Eisenstat led off with a single and advanced to second on an error by pitcher Jake Finkelstein. Jace Phelan struck out for the first out, and Alan Dai replaced Finkelstein to face Kyle Williamson, who singled Eisenstat to third. Zack Blaszak then walked to load the bases.
Pinch-hitter Gabe Villaflor struck out for the second out, but Blake Balsz drew a walk to force in a run and tie the game at 3. This set the table for Spencer Shipman -- and a major HarbourCats gaffe: a passed ball and a subsequent error by the catcher that allowed Williamson and Blaszak to score, giving the Pippins a 5-3 lead. Shipman then boosted the lead by singling home Balsz for the game’s final run.
Eisenstat was 3-for-5 and scored twice, boosting his batting average to .400.
Payton Graham, the fourth Pippins pitcher, got the final nine outs and the win, allowing a walk and no hits and striking out three. The Pippins outhit Victoria 12-4.
The Pippins, who improved to 6-9 in the WCL, have Monday off and will begin a three-game series against Ridgefield at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Yakima County Stadium.
