LONGVIEW — A big eighth inning carried Yakima Valley to a season-opening 6-4 win Thursday night at Cowlitz.
Maxim Fullerton went 3 for 3 in his Pippins debut, including what ended up being the game-winning RBI single as part of a three-run rally to break an eighth-inning tie. Matt Chavez added a pair of hits and Hank Dunn hit a two-run single to help power the Yakima Valley offense.
Only two hits during the middle five innings kept the Pippins from extending an early lead, and it took some help to get the bats going once again. Tommy Eisenstat capitalized on a two-base error with one out in the eighth and came around to score on a single by Mike Woodward.
Yakima Valley College righthander Jaydon Tomas began his Pippins career by pitching 4 2/3 innings before Jackson Betancourt shut down Cowlitz for 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Payton Graham earned the save despite giving up a run and walking two batters in the ninth.
The Pippins committed two errors and didn't record any extra-base hits but they largely took advantage of their opportunities, leaving only five runners on base. Yakima Valley pitchers stranded 11 baserunners and struck out six.
It's the first time since 2019 the Pippins have won their road opener. Ethan Salscheider, who posted a 2.02 ERA over 13 starts this spring as a sophomore at Pierce College, will take the mound for the Pippins in Saturday's second game of the three-game series at Cowlitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.