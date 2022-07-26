Next year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game is coming to Seattle and one lucky fan at Saturday's Yakima Valley Pippins game will get a pair of tickets.
The Pippins are hosting the Kelowna Falcons and all fans are eligible for the prize through random selection of all scanned admission tickets for that night.
Yakima Valley's sibling team, the Walla Walla Sweets, also will give away a pair of All-Star Game tickets on Friday.
All fans who purchase a single-game ticket for the game online at PippinsTickets.com, in advance by calling 509-575-4487, or at the box office on game day have a chance to win. Season-ticket holders, mini-plan buyers and group tickets for that night also are eligible to win. The winner will be announced after the seventh inning.
Because of the intense heat expected this week, gates will open 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with first pitch at 7:05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.