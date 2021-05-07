Baseball will return to Yakima County Stadium in less than four weeks — and fans will be welcome, albeit at a reduced capacity.
The Yakima Valley Pippins begin the West Coast League season Friday, June 4 against the four-time defending champion Corvallis Knights. Following COVID-19 safety protocols, 25% capacity (700 fans) will be allowed at Yakima County Stadium.
“Our hope is that protocols will become less restrictive as we move into the summer,” Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said in a team release. “Seven hundred fans per night isn’t a lot, but the alternative of not having another summer of West Coast League baseball is worse. We will operate safely according to state and local guidelines, and we’ll still have a ton of fun at The Orchard.”
Tickets go on sale Monday, and following social-distancing guidelines will be sold in pods of 1-6 seats. All seats in the pod must be purchased, so Garretson recommends buying tickets as soon as possible.
“If you wait to purchase two tickets, there may be only a pod of four or five available, for example, and you’d have to buy all the seats," he said. "My suggestion is to buy early.”
About 400 tickets are available for the June 4 season opener, and nearly 450 remain for June 5 and 6. Tickets will be available for purchase by credit card at PippinsTickets.com starting at 9 a.m. Monday, or by calling 509-575-4487 after 10 a.m.
Walk-up ticket sales at game time aren't expected unless necessary. A box office window likely will be open for will call and same-day purchases.
The Pippins and the WCL are returning after the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season. Yakima Valley was scheduled to open the season against expansion Kamloops, but the NorthPaws, two other new Canadian clubs and two established teams are sitting out this season because of travel concerns.