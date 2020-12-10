Three UCLA signees will join the Yakima Valley Pippins next summer, according to a release sent out Thursday morning.
Right-handed pitcher Josh Alger, utility player Alex Fernandes and middle infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek all form part of a UCLA recruiting class ranked No. 4 nationally by Baseball America. All three play high school baseball in California.
Alger was a two-time preseason underclass All-American and Fernandes is a left-handed hitter who mostly plays shortstop but also spent time in the outfield and on the pitcher's mound. Martin-Grudzielanek is ranked as one of California's top middle infielders and is the son of Mark Grudzielanek, a former All-Star shortstop and Gold Glove award winner at second base during his 15-year MLB career.
New Pippins manager Kyle Krustangel said in the release he's happy to continue a strong partnership with longtime UCLA coach John Savage. Two former Pippins who played at UCLA went on to be drafted by MLB teams, including pitcher Ryan Garcia, the 50th overall pick in the 2019 draft.
The West Coast League canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to play a full schedule in 2021 with three new teams from Canada. Yakima Valley's scheduled to open at home against the Kamloops Northpaws on Friday, June 4.