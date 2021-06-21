The Yakima Valley Pippins broke open a close game with a five-run sixth inning Monday night en route to their sixth consecutive nonleague win, 9-5 over the Cascade League All-Stars at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins, who outscored their foes 79-20 over those six games, return to West Coast League play Tuesday night as they begin a three-game series at Ridgefield. Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Holding a 4-3 lead, Yakima Valley came to bat in the bottom of the sixth and saw the bottom of its order load the bases with one out on a Chaz Myers single and two walks. Leadoff hitter Chase Graves lifted a sacrifice fly to score Myers, boosting the lead to 5-3. With two outs, the next four batters — Taylor Holder, Willie Lajoie, Blake Dickman and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek — produced RBI singles, giving the Pippins a 9-3 lead. Dickman went 3-for-3 with two doubles as a second-inning defensive replacement at catcher.
The victim of that rally was Connor Wilson, who pitched all eight innings for Cascade, allowing 12 hits and eight earned runs. He walked five and struck out 11.
Joey Cammarata allowed two runs on four hits over the first five innings to earn the win for the Pippins. He walked three and struck out two.
Cascade attempted a ninth-inning rally with a walk, a double and a two-run single by Michael Ball against Pippins reliever Weston Janavs. But Janavs coaxed a flyball out from Aaron Barber and a double-play at-bat from Eric Luchies to close out the victory.
DH Austin Plante’s solo home run — his first homer of the season — capped a three-run second inning for the Pippins.
Cascade=001=011=002=—=5 =9=1
Yakima Valley=031=005=00x=—=9=12=1
Wilson and Bird; Cammarata, Robertson (6), Janavs (8) and Carpentier, Dickman (2).
Yakima Valley highlights: Blake Dickman 3-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Austin Plante solo HR, 2 runs; Taylor Holder 2-5, RBI, 2 runs.