Yakima Valley's strong ties to Gonzaga baseball will continue through five players on this summer's roster.
A release sent out Friday announced former Yakima Valley College shortstop Connor Coballes plans to return for his second season with the Pippins, and he'll be joined by Zags teammates Jaxon Sorenson and Liam McCallum. Kamiakin senior Payton Graham will also play for the Pippins before heading to Gonzaga, as will Tyler Griggs, who plans to transfer from Central Arizona.
"Sorenson and Griggs are two infielders that the Gonzaga coaches speak extremely highly of," Krustangel said in the release. "And it's nice to have Liam play for us like he was supposed to a couple years ago."
McCallum's a freshman left-handed pitcher who's represented Australia internationally at the U15 and U18 levels. Graham will add another right-handed arm to the Yakima Valley rotation, featuring a fastball in the low-90s plus a curveball and changeup.
Coballes brings the most experience and started at third base in Gonzaga's season opener against New Mexico on Friday. He hit .337 in 31 games at YVC last season and continued that success for the Pippins, hitting .282 in 30 games.
Yakima Valley will open its season at home against five-time defending champion Corvallis on June 3 in a rematch of the 2021 West Coast League Championship Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.