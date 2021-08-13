West Coast League playoff teams often look like a shell of their former selves, thanks to injuries, early departures for college, or limits on pitchers.
That won’t be the case for Yakima Valley, and it’s a big reason why coach Kyle Krustangel is feeling so optimistic heading into a best-of-three series against Bellingham that starts Saturday. He’ll bring a deep roster of more than 30 players who all enjoyed plenty of rest in the second half while the Pippins still repeated their first-half success.
“I think because we won the first half we really had the luxury of playing almost everyone two out of three games,” Krustangel said. “What fans don’t understand about what made winning a second-half title special was we were able to get a lot of (pitchers) innings.”
The team’s top hitter, Noah Williamson, left in late July after signing with the Miami Marlins, and reliable starter Tyler Frieders departed earlier this month to report to Utah Valley. Otherwise, the team’s core appears healthy and locked in for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2017.
Of course, the high stakes of a best-of-three format will change Krustangel’s approach for the postseason. But he expects the Pippins to benefit from their depth, especially when it comes to pitching.
Bellingham won’t be able to turn to Eric Chavarria, the league leader with a 1.84 ERA and the starter in both of the Bells’ wins over Yakima Valley this season. Meanwhile, the Pippins still have four pitchers who started at least six games, and they won the season series 4-2.
Cal State Bakersfield righthander Kenny Johnson is scheduled to start Saturday, and Krustangel said Western Oregon’s Seth Kuykendall should give hitters a considerably different look for Game 2 in Yakima on Sunday. The former Yakima Valley College pitcher went seven innings and allowed only one run in two of his last three outings.
“My job is just to give us a shot to win, so I don’t have to throw a complete game or anything,” Kuykendall said. “I just have to put us in a good spot to finish a game.”
He’s confident that will be enough thanks in part to the recent late-game success of three relievers — Case Matter, Owen Wild and Landon Schirer. Wild and Schirer have combined for an ERA of 3.00 with 50 strikeouts in 36 innings since July 1, and Matter has struck out 20 without allowing a run in his last 10 1/3 innings.
If Yakima Valley needs more starters for a possible Game 3 or a championship series, Dylan Bishop should be available. The Whitworth ace knows how to win in the postseason at Yakima County Stadium, where he helped Selah win a state title in 2019.
“By now I would hope that this place feels like home because it truly is home to me,” said Bishop, who went 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA in Yakima this summer. “Being comfortable is pretty awesome and it’s brought a lot of us together to just play better baseball.”
He’s also enjoyed throwing to quality catchers with a strong defense behind him, even with regular adjustments. Krustangel is planning to keep a more consistent lineup through the playoffs, so hot hitters like Blake Dickman, Connor Coballes and Michael Carpentier Jr. can contribute every night.
It’s possible Yakima Valley could play six games in six days, since Krustangel said the championship series would probably start Tuesday with Game 2 on Wednesday and a potential deciding game on Thursday. If the Pippins get past Bellingham, they’ll face either Ridgefield or four-time defending champion Corvallis.
Yakima Valley won five of six games against Ridgefield but just two of six against Corvallis, which swept the Pippins in early August. Bishop said the offense looked uncharacteristically sluggish with just seven runs in three games, and Kuykendall recalled that the series was decided by a couple of big innings given up by Pippins pitchers.
If the two division leaders do meet in the championship, their lineups would look considerably different than they did the first weekend of the season, when Yakima Valley took two out of three before several players arrived from school. But Bishop and Johnson picked up those wins, and several hitters from their lineups still remain after more than two months.
“I think we’re in a really good spot,” said Kuykendall, who played two seasons for Krustangel at YVC. “It’ll give us a lot of confidence, too, knowing that we’ve had guys here all summer long getting in a lot of at-bats.”