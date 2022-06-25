A great effort from the starter for a fast start, a blown lead with a three-run deficit, and then walk it off for a victory with a huge rally.
What a busy night at the ballpark for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Capping a four-run comeback with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Pippins snapped a three-game skid in thrilling fashion with an 8-7 win over Portland on Saturday at Yakima County Stadium.
For much of the night it was a painful and familiar twist for the home team, which jumped on the Pickles for three runs in the first inning and led 4-1 when starter Michael Splaine exited after five innings. A lefty from Cal State Santa Barbara, Splaine allowed just two hits.
But Portland fared much better against the bullpen, scoring three runs in the sixth to tie it and then three more in the eighth to build a 7-4 lead.
The Pippins, however, got it all back and more in their last at-bat. Jackson Reed’s two-run double cut the margin to 7-6 and, later with two outs, Reed and Jaxon Sorenson both scored on Sam Olsson’s towering fly ball to left, where it was misplayed by the outfielder.
Davis graduate Henry Gargus made his season debut for the Pippins at first base and contributed an RBI double to Yakima Valley’s three-run first inning.
Reed finished 4-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBI, and Luke Rohleder had two hits with a double and run scored.
The Pippins wrap up the three-game series against Portland with a 6:05 start on Sunday. After a day off, it’s back on the road to start a series at Walla Walla on Tuesday.
