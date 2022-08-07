KELOWNA, British Columbia — An entire summer hinged on a wild flurry of runs scored roughly at the same time 500 miles apart Sunday night.
And it was all good for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
While Bend was busy blowing a six-run lead at home to Cowlitz, the Pippins broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning and rolled to a 5-1 victory over Kelowna that, with the help of Cowlitz's late 8-7 comeback win, clinched a spot in the West Coast League playoffs.
Earning the South Division's No. 4 seed, Yakima Valley will host No. 1 Corvallis on Tuesday in the first game of a best-of-three series. Corvallis will host the second game and, if necessary, the third.
After finishing last in the South in the first half, the Pippins roared back in the second half with eight straight series wins, including the three-game sweep of Kelowna that pushed Yakima Valley to 29-25 overall. Bend, which held the tiebreaker over Yakima Valley, finished 28-26 after leading Cowlitz 7-1 through six innings on Sunday. The Elks had the tying run on second with one out in the ninth but the game ended with a double play.
In a must-win situation, the Pippins put the ball in the trusty hand of pitcher Tyler Frieders, who scattered three hits over six innings. He struck out six, left with a 4-1 lead and earned his league-leading seventh win against just one loss. That was possible thanks to the lockdown relief effort of Gavin Mattson, who threw three scoreless innings and fanned five, including two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Spencer Marenco delivered the big hit in the sixth inning, a two-run double with two outs that pushed the lead to 4-1. Marenco, batting in the No. 9 spot, drove in three of Yakima Valley's five runs. Jaxon Sorenson had two hits with a run and RBI, and Shayne Simpson doubled in the sixth and had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Finishing the regular season with a four-game win streak, the Pippins made their charge back to the playoffs with a 20-7 record in the second half.
Yakima Valley=100=003=010=—=5=9=0
Kelowna=000=010=000=—=1=5=1
Frieders, Mattson (7) and Borst. Van Every, Van Snellenberg (6) and Button.
Yakima Valley highlights: Tyler Frieders 6 IP, 1 ER, 3 hits, 4 BB, 6 K; Gavin Mattson 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 5 K; Spencer Marenco 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Jaxon Sorenson 2-5, run, RBI; Simpson 1-2, 2b, run.
