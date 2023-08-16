First baseman Jace Phelan already earned a scholarship to Gonzaga thanks to his outstanding summer at the plate for the Yakima Valley Pippins.
He can add West Coast League MVP to his impressive list of accomplishments, the league announced Wednesday morning. Phelan led the WCL with eight home runs and 50 RBI, and he also hit the league's two longest home runs this season, according to TrackMan data.
After redshirting as a junior last spring for Washington State, Phelan needed just a few days to shake off the rust before becoming a dominant force in the middle of the Pippins' lineup. Following a 1-for-12 start, he hit .337 the rest of the way to finish as the team's leader in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI.
"With a consistent and seasoned approach at the dish, he's a home run threat every at-bat," Kyle Krustangel said in a release. "He's also been a great representative of the Pippins, both on and off the field."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.