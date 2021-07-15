A strong start ended Yakima Valley’s trend of giving up early runs to Highline in Thursday’s series finale.
The Pippins led 10-3 through six innings on the final night of a six-game homestand. A final score was unavailable at press time, but a recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Kenny Robertson opened the game on the mound and struck out seven batters while scattering four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. Highline loaded the bases in the second inning before Robertson’s strikeout ended the threat.
Meanwhile, Yakima Valley needed just two hits to score five runs in the third inning thanks to three walks and two errors. Sam Olsson and Alex Shanks delivered back-to-back RBI singles, then followed up with RBI doubles in the fourth.
The Pippins return to West Coast League play Friday at Cowlitz in the first of a three-game series.
Highline=000=003=0
Yakima Valley=005=203=
McCann, Anderson (6) and Delisle. K. Robertson, Arredondo, (6) Wilson (6) and Molenda.
YV highlights: Kenny Robertson 5 IP, 0 R, 7 K, 4 H, 3 BB; Sam Olsson; Alex Shanks; Alex Fernandes.