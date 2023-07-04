BEND, Ore. — The Yakima Valley Pippins capitalized on Bend's mistakes just enough to start the second half of the West Coast League season on a high note Tuesday night.
A two-run first inning without the benefit of a hit set the tone for Yakima Valley's 9-6 win. The Pippins drew 11 walks and Bend pitchers also hit three batters to offer plenty of scoring opportunities.
Some of those ended poorly for Yakima Valley, which trailed 5-4 after leaving the bases loaded in three of its first six innings. But the second of Zack Blaszak's three RBI singles gave the Pippins the lead back for good in the seventh inning, and Maxim Fullerton added an insurance run on Blake Balsz's sacrifice fly.
Josh Hankins singled and scored in the fifth inning to briefly put Yakima Valley ahead 4-3 before Bend's Ruban Cedillo hit a two-run homer. Pippins right fielder Gabe Villaflor didn't even need a hit to turn in a productive night at the plate with three walks, a run and an RBI.
Yakima Valley pitchers issued eight walks of their own and two of those baserunners came around to score, including one on a two-out error in the eighth inning. But Gonzaga righthander Payton Graham didn't allow a hit in the final three innings, and more wildness from Elks pitchers allowed Blaszak to go from first to home on two wild pitches in the ninth inning.
Pasco native Devyn Hernandez is scheduled to pitch for Yakima Valley (11-17) in Wednesday's second game at Bend. He struggled early and left after just three innings of work in a 17-2 loss to Portland on Sunday.
Pippins highlights: Zack Blaszak 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jake Borst 1-4, 2b.
