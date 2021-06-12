The Yakima Valley Pippins offense came out swinging and put away Ridgefield early to clinch its third straight series win to start the season.
An offensive onslaught of 13 runs in the first three innings proved more than enough to beat Ridgefield 17-9 Saturday at Yakima County Stadium. Willie Lajoie went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBI, and Noah Williamson and Sam Olsson added three hits each for the Pippins.
The win put Yakima Valley alone atop the West Coast League standings after eight games, a position the Raptors held before their weekend trip to Yakima. The Pippins also own the league’s longest current win streak at four games.
A wild pitch started the scoring in the first inning before Michael Carpentier Jr. and Alex Shanks drove in three more runs with back-to-back two-out triples. Olsson doubled home a run in the second and Lajoie began a string of three straight RBI singles in the third inning.
Yakima Valley pitcher Kenny Johnson cruised through his first three innings before Ridgefield got on the board in the fourth, the first of four consecutive innings where the Raptors scored two runs. But the Pippins added some insurance in the sixth, when Lajoie and Williamson both hit two-out RBI doubles.
It’s the third time in five home games the Pippins have scored at least 10 runs. They’ll look to close out their first sweep of the season Sunday with former Yakima Valley College righthander Seth Kuykendall set to take the mound.