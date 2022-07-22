Returning home and finding a regular spot in the lineup appears to be just what Davis graduate Henry Gargus needed.
The former Washington State Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A player of the year and two-time CBBN player of the year joined the Yakima Valley Pippins late following his junior season at Stanford. He’s heating up at the plate with a .314 average and five doubles over his last 11 games.
“Coming here every day, taking BP and just repeating the actions over and over again is just huge for me,” Gargus said after he hit a ninth-inning double in the Pippins’ walkoff win on July 12. “So now that’s finally clicking and all the hard work’s paying off.”
On his second day back in Yakima for the first time in a year, Gargus went back to his alma mater to visit with the man he calls “my lifelong hitting coach,” Davis coach Jay Gainer. Gargus said they spent about two hours talking baseball and catching up.
He arrived in Yakima later than expected thanks to Stanford’s second straight College World Series appearance. Even though Gargus barely played during his third season with the Cardinal, coaches gave him the option of joining the team in Omaha.
“It was probably the best decision of my life,” Gargus said. “You can’t really replicate that experience anytime, anywhere and it’s just an amazing experience that you have to be a part of.”
Stanford won the Pac-12 regular season title and the inaugural conference tournament, creating more lasting memories for Gargus. The left-handed hitter who started 12 games as a corner outfielder in 2021 — highlighted by a 2-for-4 day with a homer in an 18-3 win at Washington State — said he’s looking forward to one more year alongside teammates he expects to be lifelong friends.
But before Gargus goes back to finish his degree in Science, Technology and Society, he’s eager to help the Pippins any way he can. After struggling to find the strike zone while pitching for the first time since high school, Gargus has allowed only one run over 4 1/3 innings in four relief appearances.
“It’s amazing being back, being on a familiar field,” Gargus said. “Just having that familiarity with my family here and my friends coming out to watch, it’s a great feeling.”
Leaverton rising
Another local Division I player’s performing his best for Yakima Valley as the weather heats up.
West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton only pitched eight innings as a freshman at Seattle University, often struggling to record outs in his 10 appearances out of the bullpen. He saw more of the same early with the Pippins, but coach Kyle Krustangel showed patience with the young righthander and eventually moved him to a starting role.
It didn’t work so well in his first two outings against five-time defending Corvallis and Portland, the second-half leader of the South Division. But since the start of July Leaverton’s shown huge improvements, aside from getting thrown out in the second inning of a loss to Ridgefield after he tried to defend catcher Josh Davis in a brawl.
The righthander’s finished the sixth inning and picked a win three times, giving up only three earned runs in 19 innings of work. He didn’t walk anyone through seven innings against Springfield, and Leaverton allowed only one hit during six shutout innings Friday night at Port Angeles.
COVID-19 limited Leaverton’s high school accomplishments, wiping out his entire junior season and significantly shortening his senior year. He still went 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts for the unbeaten Rams.
Yak impact
Ace Tyler Frieders isn’t the only Yakima Valley College standout contributing to the Pippins’ turnaround under YVC coach Kyle Krustangel this summer.
While the righthander’s given up just two runs over his last 30 innings, four Yaks have been among the team’s most productive hitters. Not only that, but centerfielder Hank Dunn and middle infielders Connor Coballes and Spencer Shipman also represent three of the team’s most valuable defensive players.
Dunn went home following YVC’s season before taking over the Pippins’ leadoff spot, where he excelled for the Yaks, posting an NWAC-best .563 on-base percentage. The Gonzaga signee struggled against WCL pitching in June before coming alive after the Fourth of July, batting .292 with eight walks and six stolen bases.
Coballes, the West Coast Conference defensive player of the year last spring at Gonzaga, leads Yakima Valley with 31 runs in 28 games. Although Nanaimo snapped his 15-game hit streak on Tuesday, Coballes began a new one and is still batting .371 since a brief 0-for-11 stretch in late June.
Shipman, who redshirted at YVC last spring after playing his freshman year at Portland, hit his team-best fourth home run in Wednesday’s series-clinching win at Nanaimo. He’s batting .357 with three homers and 13 RBI since July 3.
Playoff hopes
Even with their recent run of success the Pippins remain outside of the West Coast League’s playoff picture — for now.
Their best bet to earn a spot in the newly expanded eight-team field appears to be by catching Portland and Corvallis to win the second-half division title. Yakima Valley beat Port Angeles and Corvallis beat Portland Friday night to put the Pippins just one game behind first-place Portland and even with Corvallis, albeit with one more loss since Yakima Valley has played two additional games.
If the Pippins can’t reach the top of the standings, they could still earn a postseason spot by finishing in the top four overall. But that would be considerably more difficult, since Yakima Valley found itself in sixth place, 4.5 games behind fourth-place Bend going into Friday’s games.
A challenging schedule won’t do the Pippins many favors. After finishing their series at Port Angeles, the Pippins will conclude their season with three home games against second-half North Division leader Wenatchee sandwiched between a pair of three-game series against Kelowna, the fourth-best team in the North so far this season.
