As Yakima Valley’s season began this week, a few Pippins from the past and present played elsewhere in college baseball’s playoffs.
West Coast Conference defensive player of the year Connor Coballes scored Gonzaga’s first run Saturday and walked to bring home the baserunner that began the Bulldogs’ rally from a five-run deficit to beat Wright State 11-9 in an elimination game. Krustangel said the shortstop from YVC who played for Yakima Valley a year ago has grown tremendously and should be a great veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Another Pippin from last summer, Owen Wild, shut down Wright State for the final 6 1/3 innings to improve his record to 9-1. The righthander had a breakout season for Yakima Valley and Krustangel said it’s no surprise to see that success continue for a Gonzaga team scheduled to play again Sunday morning.
“Owen’s a bulldog,” Krustangel said. “He’s low to mid-90s and he fills it up and he’s a competitor.”
Another reliever Krustangel’s looking forward to seeing is Michael Rice, who UC Santa Barbara turned to at the end of its 9-4 win over Binghamton on Saturday. He struck out two and didn’t give up a hit in two shutout innings at the Stanford Regional.
Pippins fans might also see Cascade Conference player of the year and LC State ace Trent Sellers after he helped the Warriors reach the national championship by winning a semifinal game. But Krustangel expects the Kennewick graduate to be significantly limited if he pitches at all after throwing 109 innings as a junior.
