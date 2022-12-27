Former Yakima Valley relief pitcher Landon Schirer will be the Pippins' new pitching coach next season.
Head coach Kyle Krustangel also announced that Johnny Graham, who joined his staff in 2022, will return as an assistant coach for Krustangel's third season.
Schirer, who was a co-leader in saves in the West Coast League in 2021, pitched for Krustangel in Wenatchee in 2019 and again for the Pippins in 2021.
"I’m really excited to bring Landon on," Krustangel said in a team release. "He had great success for multiple years playing for me in the league, and he understands how important this league is to player growth and development."
Schirer, a graduate of Angelo State, had six saves in 11 appearances during the Pippins’ North Division championship season.
Graham's duties center on the infield.
"Johnny brings a wealth of knowledge from 20-plus years coaching," Krustangel said. "He’ll run infield and set up our game-day defense, in addition to coaching our baserunning."
The Pippins begin their ninth WCL season at Cowlitz on June 2, and open their home season against Corvallis on June 6.
