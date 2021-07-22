Yakima Valley erased a big early deficit while going for another sweep Thursday.
The Pippins led 6-4 after six innings. A final score was unavailable at press time, but a recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Yakima Valley fell behind in the first inning for the second straight night, giving up four runs on just two hits thanks to a pair of two-out walks followed by a three-run home run. Selah graduate Dylan Bishop bounced back to allow just one hit as he held Bend scoreless for the next four innings.
The offense rewarded him when Austin Plante hit an RBI single in a two-run second inning and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek singled and scored on Alex Shanks’ double to start a big third inning. Sam Olsson tied the game on a passed ball and Taylor Holder’s double put the Pippins ahead before Plante hit another RBI single.
Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel will face his former team for the first time in a three-game series at Wenatchee starting Friday.