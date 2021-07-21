Yakima Valley quickly recovered from an early deficit but couldn’t hold onto the lead against Bend Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins were tied 5-5 after five and a half innings. A final score was unavailable due to an early press time, but a game recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Mason Marenco’s two-run single tied the score at 2-2 in the second inning. After Peyton Stumbo struck out two batters with runners on second and third, Yakima Valley scored three more times in the bottom of the third inning.
Williamson doubled to bring in the go-ahead run and scored on an error following Carpentier Jr.’s RBI single.
Bend scored three in the top of the sixth inning against reliever Payton Robertson.
Former Selah pitcher Dylan Bishop is scheduled to start when the Pippins close out their three-game series against Bend Thursday night. After that they’ll hit the road again for a weekend series at Wenatchee.