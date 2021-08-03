Yakima Valley couldn’t hold an early lead in the opening game of its series at Corvallis.
The Pippins trailed 5-1 after seven innings. A final score was unavailable at press time, but a full recap can be found at
Pippins’ second baseman Spencer Marenco took advantage of a walk and two wild pitches to score with no outs in the first inning. But three Yakima Valley hitters left two runners in scoring position and wouldn’t get another runner to second base for the next six innings.
Tyler Frieders managed to induce a bases-loaded double play to escape a jam in the second inning, but not before giving up the go-ahead run. He got tagged for four hits and three more runs in the fifth.
Corey Jarrell finally picked up Yakima Valley’s second hit in the fifth inning, only to get thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. Pippins hitters struck out nine times in the first seven innings.
Former Yakima Valley College pitcher Seth Kuykendall’s expected to start the second game of the series on Wednesday.