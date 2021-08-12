Yakima Valley struggled early in its final game before beginning the West Coast League playoffs this weekend.
The Pippins trailed Wenatchee 7-0 through four innings Thursday night. A final score was unavailable, but a game recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Wenatchee’s first five batters all singled to give the AppleSox four runs in the first. They added one in the second and two more in the third while Yakima Valley failed to move a runner past second base.
Oregon catcher Sam Olsson hit his sixth double of the season for Yakima Valley, which won both the first and second-half North Division titles for the first time in franchise history.
Kenny Robertson’s slated to pitch Game 1 of Yakima Valley’s best-of-three series at Bellingham on Saturday.
The Pippins will give the ball to Seth Kuykendall when they return home for Game 2 on Sunday.
Corvallis will face either the Portland Pickles or Ridgefield Raptors in the South Division playoffs.