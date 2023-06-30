Yakima Valley lost a lead for the second straight night and this time couldn’t recover in a 4-3 loss to Portland Friday at The Orchard.
Maxim Fullerton and Beck Maguire tallied two hits each as the rest of the Pippins’ lineup went hitless to end a two-game winning streak. But they still managed to capitalize on four Portland errors to take a 3-0 lead after three innings.
A two-out error by Josh Hankins left the door open for Portland to tally three runs in the sixth inning, capped off by Elijah Henning’s two-run double. That ended the night for Yakima Valley starter Tyler Frieders, who struck out five batters and didn’t allow an unearned run.
Australian righthander Zak Elvy’s scheduled to make his Pippins debut against Portland Saturday night. He’ll be the 11th different starting pitcher for Yakima Valley (9-16) in 26 games this season.
Pippins highlights: Pippins are 9-15 in WCL play after winning 2 of 3, this is last series of first half; Frieders making his third start, although second was only one inning due to lightning delay Tuesday.
