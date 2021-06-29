Errors proved costly for the Yakima Valley Pippins in the first inning of their series against Port Angeles.
Four errors turned into six first-inning runs for the Lefties, who added another run with two doubles in the second. Yakima Valley answered by scoring one in their half of the second and trailed 7-1 after three innings.
A final score was unavailable due to an early press time, but a game recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Extreme heat pushed the first pitch of Tuesday’s game back to 7;55 p.m. and Wednesday’s game is set to start at 8:55, more than two hours later than previously scheduled. The Pippins will offer two tickets for the price of one to celebrate the return to full capacity seating.
Thursday’s game remains tentatively scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. with July 4 fireworks to follow. General manager Jeff Garretson said in a release that first pitch could be moved back as well, but a decision won’t be made until Wednesday evening.