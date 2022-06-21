Yakima Valley erased a five-run deficit to end a four-game losing streak and top Cascade League Showcase 9-8 in 11 innings Monday night.
Sam Olsson tripled off the right-field wall, allowing Tyler Griggs to score the game-winning run in the Pippins’ return to Yakima County Stadium. Jaxon Sorenson hit a game-tying home run to lead off the ninth inning and he finished the night 3-for-6 with 2 RBI.
Jack O’Conner struck out five batters while giving up only one run in four innings of relief to earn the win in the Pippins’ first nonleague game of the season. They began a four-game series at home against Bend Tuesday night. A recap can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports.
Yakima Valley highlights: Owen McWilliams 2-5; Jaxon Sorenson 3-6, HR, 2 RBI; Liam McCallum 2-3, run; Sam Olsson 1-1, 3b, RBI.
Corvallis sweeps PippinsCORVALLIS, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s offensive struggles continued in the series finale at Corvallis on Sunday.
Despite holding the Knights scoreless for five innings, the Pippins never led and fell 3-1, extending their losing streak to four games. They’ve scored just six runs in six losses to the five-time defending champs this season.
After Corvallis scored three runs in the sixth, Connor Coballes responded with a leadoff double and came around to score on Seth Ryberg’s sacrifice fly. Yakima Valley posted a 2-6 record on its first road trip of the season, which began with two losses at Bend before rain postponed the final game of the series.
Pippins shut down by CorvallisA late run prevented another shutout in the Pippins’ 6-0 loss to the unbeaten defending West Coast League champs Saturday night.
The Knights scored two quick runs in the first inning and cruised to their fifth straight win over Yakima Valley this season. Only one of those games — Friday night’s 6-3 Pippins loss — was decided by fewer than six runs.
Aiden Van Rensum doubled and went 2-for-3, accounting for half of Yakima Valley’s hits.
