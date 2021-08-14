BELLINGHAM — It's just one game, and now the Pippins will be on their own field.
Yakima Valley’s first taste of the postseason turned out to be a very sour one Saturday night as the Bellingham Bells scored in each of the first five innings and cruised to a 14-1 victory on opening night of the West Coast League playoffs at Joe Martin Field.
The North Division best-of-three series moves to Yakima on Sunday with the Pippins hosting the Bells for Game 2 at County Stadium starting at 7:05 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be on Monday in Yakima.
Bellingham, which lost four of six games to the Pippins in the regular season, was most unkind to Yakima Valley's first two pitchers — starter Kenny Johnson followed by Selah graduate Dylan Bishop — and finished with a season-high 23 hits.
Johnson exited after two innings with a 4-1 deficit, and Bishop, who had beaten the Bells twice this summer, surrendered seven earned runs in 2.1 innings. He was chased in the bottom of the fifth after back-to-back home runs by Luis Aviles and Cole Hinkelman.
Bellingham's Tommy O'Rourke and Trevin Hope combined on a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Yakima Valley led 1-0 in the top of the first on Willie's Lajoie's RBI single.
In the South Division series opener, Corvallis broke out for seven runs in the third inning and rolled to a 13-6 win at Ridgefield.
Earlier on Saturday, the Pippins announced they will retain their coaching staff and play-by-play announcer for next season.
Coach Kyle Krustangel, assistant coach Cash Ulrich and pitching coaches Kelly Fitzpatrick and Jordan Cameron all agreed to return for a second summer in 2022. The four Yakima Valley College coaches led the Pippins to their first playoff appearance since 2017, winning the WCL North Division title in both halves.