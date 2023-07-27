CORVALLIS — A big early inning proved too much for Yakima Valley to overcome against Corvallis in the Thursday rubber match of their three-game series.
After allowing six runs in the second, the Pippins couldn't muster a comeback in an 8-2 loss, sending Yakima Valley to its seventh straight West Coast League series loss.
The Pippins got on the board in the fourth when Josh Hankins drew a two-out walk, Tommy Eisenstat singled and Owen Egan drove them both in with a double.
Payton Graham started on the mound for Yakima Valley and struggled to limit traffic on the base paths. Graham walked eight and gave up seven hits and seven earned runs. He also struck out four.
Yakima Valley (6-12 second half, 16-29) returns home to start its last homestand Friday against the Walla Walla Sweets.
Pippins highlights: Zack Blaszak 2-4; Owen Egan 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
